GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 537,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 46,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. GSI Technology has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

