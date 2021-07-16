Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

