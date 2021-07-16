Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.45. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 975 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,200,553.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 221,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,861.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

