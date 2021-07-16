Guider (GDR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $14,132.18 and approximately $29.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.00819140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

