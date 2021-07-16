Gulden Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,719.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $18,719.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00381754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,118,422 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.