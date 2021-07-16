GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GWG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,984. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in GWG by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

