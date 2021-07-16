H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIGA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 30,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

