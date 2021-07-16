H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 1,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. Analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

