Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 943,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

