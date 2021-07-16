Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 315,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 1,367,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

