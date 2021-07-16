Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

