Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Gabrielle B. Adams Sells 20,938 Shares

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $524,078.14.

HNGR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 99,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 282,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth $5,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanger by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 107,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

