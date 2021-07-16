Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0710 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $732.48 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00087522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00828652 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,106,085,980 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,202,980 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

