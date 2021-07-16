Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $43.81 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.81 million and $651,099.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $74.39 or 0.00233435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

