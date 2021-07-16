Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.