HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $395,635.02 and $104,783.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

