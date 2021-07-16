Hashgard (GARD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $116,820.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $116,820.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

