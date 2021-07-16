Head to Head Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Vine Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.47 -$1.97 billion $1.39 48.80 Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vine Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cimarex Energy and Vine Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 9 12 0 2.50 Vine Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $71.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Vine Energy has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Vine Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Vine Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

