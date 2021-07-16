Head to Head Contrast: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) vs. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.55 million ($1.11) -8.73 Clearside Biomedical $7.89 million 38.61 -$18.21 million ($0.39) -13.56

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aldeyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -53.52% -42.14% Clearside Biomedical -591.23% -220.12% -110.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 164.45%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.65%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Clearside Biomedical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

