Head to Head Contrast: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.31% -62.30% Royalty Pharma 44.35% 13.49% 8.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royalty Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 276.14%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 2,321.05 -$8.09 million ($1.77) -1.85 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 11.60 $975.04 million $1.61 25.19

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease. The company also develops ocular bandage gel, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid for corneal wound repair, and punctate epitheliopathies with a focus on dry eye. The company has license agreements with BioTime, Inc. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

