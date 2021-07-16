HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 7,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 174,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

