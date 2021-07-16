Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 2592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

