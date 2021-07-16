Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

