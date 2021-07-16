Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $2.81

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00008890 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $547,064.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

