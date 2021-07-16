HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HEICO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 221,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,001. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

