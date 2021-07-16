HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 31,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.