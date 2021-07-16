Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Approximately 4,589,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,154,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Helium One Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.94.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

