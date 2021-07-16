Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 66,325 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

