Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $4,227,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.