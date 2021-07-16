Helpico Price Hits $0.0756 on Top Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,786.13 and approximately $458.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

