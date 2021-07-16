HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $201.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $201.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,987.56 or 0.99883473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,690,284 coins and its circulating supply is 262,555,134 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

