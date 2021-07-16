Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €87.20 ($102.59). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €87.12 ($102.49), with a volume of 297,365 shares trading hands.

HEN3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.50 ($117.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

