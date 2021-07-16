Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in June

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heritage Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

