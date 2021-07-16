HEROcoin Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $34,464.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00799207 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

