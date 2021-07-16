Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 6,089,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,087,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,634. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 200.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

