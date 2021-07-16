Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Sells $2,508,158.96 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96.

Hess stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. 2,063,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,436. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Hess by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hess by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

