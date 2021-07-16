Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Insider Sells $1,157,450.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 16,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

