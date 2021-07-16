Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

