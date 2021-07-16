Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik Acquires 2,200 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 565,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,596. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

