Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

SNLN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

