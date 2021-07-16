Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 867.60 ($11.34). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 859.20 ($11.23), with a volume of 796,720 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSX. Barclays cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 962.29 ($12.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

