Hive Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $124.22 million and $8.03 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001554 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,064,269 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

