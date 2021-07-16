Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $277,086.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $277,086.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.