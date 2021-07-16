Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the June 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

