Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.