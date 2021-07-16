Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.22. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

