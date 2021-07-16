Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.64. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.