hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.32. hopTo shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 34,160 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 40.34%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

