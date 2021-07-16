Hord Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $434,891.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $5.81 million and $434,891.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00146859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.62 or 1.00026526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,131,724 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

