Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 42,918 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.62 million and a P/E ratio of 58.13.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

